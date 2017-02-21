BRIEF-Vexim announces another major step towards SpineJack commercialization in US

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 21 Vexim SA:
* Finalizes recruitment of patients for international clinical study, supporting the 510 (k) regulatory approval application to the FDA
* Submission of the regulatory dossier planned by the end of 2017, for a probable launch in the United States in the first half of 2018
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct