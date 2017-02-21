版本:
2017年 2月 21日

BRIEF-Vexim announces another major step towards SpineJack commercialization in US

Feb 21 Vexim SA:

* Finalizes recruitment of patients for international clinical study, supporting the 510 (k) regulatory approval application to the FDA

* Submission of the regulatory dossier planned by the end of 2017, for a probable launch in the United States in the first half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
