BRIEF-VF Corp CEO Eric Wiseman's total compensation for 2016 was $16.3 mln vs $13.2 mln in 2015

March 16 Vf Corp

* CEO Eric Wiseman's total compensation for 2016 was $16.3 million versus $13.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
