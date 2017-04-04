版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 21:34 BJT

BRIEF-VF Corp enters agreement to sell licensed sports group business to Fanatics Inc

April 4 VF Corp:

* VF Corporation enters into definitive agreement to sell its licensed sports group business to Fanatics, Inc.

* VF Corp - terms of agreement were not disclosed.

* VF Corp - transaction is expected to close in q2 of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
