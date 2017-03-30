BRIEF-VF Corp expects gross margin to reach 51.5 pct in 2021

March 30 VF Corp:
* VF Corp introduces 2021 strategic growth plan; updates
strategy and long-term financial outlook
* Says revenue through 2021 is expected to grow at a
five-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) between 4 percent
and 6 percent
* VF Corp - earnings per share is expected to grow at a
five-year CAGR of between 10 percent and 12 percent in 2021
* VF Corp - gross margin is expected to reach 51.5 percent
in 2021
* Operating margin is expected to reach 16.0 percent in 2021
* VF Corp - board of directors also approved a new $5
billion share repurchase authorization
* Expects to generate more than $9 billion of cash from
operations on a cumulative basis between 2017 and 2021
* VF - expects to deliver annual total shareholder return in
13 percent to 15 percent range through 2021
* VF Corp says board authorized change in fiscal year end
from Saturday closest to December 31 of each year to saturday
closest to March 31 of each year
* VF Corp - expects to generate more than $9 billion of cash
from operations from 2017 to 2021 and return $8 billion to
shareholders through dividends & share repurchases
* VF Corp - will report results for fiscal 2017 in Feb 2018,
for three-month transition period of Dec 31, 2017 through March
31, 2018, in April 2018
* VF Corp -Five-year plan focuses on elevating
direct-to-consumer while prioritizing digital & distorting
investment toward Asia, with heightened focus on China
