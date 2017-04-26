版本:
BRIEF-VF Corp says Board has decreased size of Board to 13 members

April 26 VF Corp:

* Juan Ernesto de Bedout did not stand for reelection to Board of Directors at co's annual shareholder meeting on April 25 - SEC filing

* Board has decreased size of Board to thirteen members Source text: (bit.ly/2p4Vioq) Further company coverage:
