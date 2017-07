July 27 (Reuters) - VIACOM INC:

* GAMEMINE INC SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP WITH VIACOM INC

* GAMEMINE - WILL ACT AS VIACOM'S GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PARTNER FOR A COLLECTION OF ITS NICKELODEON BRAND MOBILE GAMES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)