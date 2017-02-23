版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 07:58 BJT

BRIEF-Viacom announces $1.3 billion subordinated debt offering

Feb 23 Viacom Inc

* Viacom announces $1.3 billion subordinated debt offering

* Says intends to use net proceeds from offering primarily for repayment of outstanding indebtedness

* Agreed to sell $650 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.875 pct fixed-to-floating rate junior subordinated debentures due 2057 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
