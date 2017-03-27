BRIEF-Viacom appoints Jim Gianopulos as Chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures

BRIEF-Costamare to offer common stock in public offering
* Costamare inc says plans to use net proceeds of offering for capital expenditures
March 27 Viacom Inc
* Press release - viacom names jim gianopulos chairman and chief executive officer of paramount pictures
* Gianopulos will report directly to bob bakish, president and chief executive officer of viacom
* In his role as Chairman and CEO of Paramount, Gianopulos will oversee studio's film and television operations worldwide
* Says previously, Gianopulos served as president of 20th Century Fox International
* Gianopulos also will be charged with setting a new strategy for Paramount
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.94per share
* Modine reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results