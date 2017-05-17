BRIEF-Viacom CEO says Charter move is not contractually allowed

BRIEF-BMC, CA Inc said to mull deal to combine, take CA private- Bloomberg, citing sources
* BMC, CA Inc said to mull deal to combine, take CA private- Bloomberg, citing sources Source https://bloom.bg/2syjqzO
May 17 Ceo says does not believe Charter Communications' move to re-tier its networks is 'something that is contractually allowed'
* Viacom CEO says will try to resolve issue, but if not, 'will have to take other action' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel)
* BMC, CA Inc said to mull deal to combine, take CA private- Bloomberg, citing sources Source https://bloom.bg/2syjqzO
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley