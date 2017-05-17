版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 18日 星期四

BRIEF-Viacom CEO says Charter move is not contractually allowed

May 17 Ceo says does not believe Charter Communications' move to re-tier its networks is 'something that is contractually allowed'

* Viacom CEO says will try to resolve issue, but if not, 'will have to take other action' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel)
