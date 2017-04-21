版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 21日 星期五 22:30 BJT

BRIEF-Viacom names Julia Phelps Senior Vice President, Communications & Culture

April 21 Viacom Inc

* Viacom names Julia Phelps senior vice president, communications & culture

* Most recently, Phelps led communications for company's international business, Viacom International Media Networks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
