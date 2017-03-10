版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 10日 星期五 23:37 BJT

BRIEF-Viacom promotes Christa D'Alimonte to executive vice president, general counsel and secretary

March 10 Viacom Inc :

* Viacom promotes Christa D'Alimonte to executive vice president, general counsel and secretary

* Viacom Inc - Promotes Keyes Hill-Edgar to executive vice president, global business affairs and general counsel of Viacom Media Networks

* Viacom Inc- D'Alimonte will succeed Michael Fricklas, who, as previously announced, will be leaving company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐