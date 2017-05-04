版本:
BRIEF-Viacom Q2 earnings per share $0.30

May 4 Viacom Inc:

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.79

* Viacom Inc qtrly filmed entertainment revenues grew 37pct to $895 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.30

* Q2 revenue rose 8 percent to $3.26 billion

* Qtrly advertising revenues decreased 1pct to $1.11 billion.

* Qtrly media networks revenues increased 1pct to $2.39 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $3.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
