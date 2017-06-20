版本:
BRIEF-Viasat says Boeing awarded multi-year contract

June 20 Boeing Co:

* Viasat Inc - boeing company has awarded viasat a multi-year contract for production of kor-24a link 16 terminal

* Viasat - base contract calls for minimum of 534 terminals to be produced over next four years for use on apache guardian helicopters

* Viasat Inc - "expect to eclipse" 1,000 stts deployed worldwide by early in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
