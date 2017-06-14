版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日

BRIEF-Viasat says received follow-on contract from Lockheed Martin

June 14 Lockheed Martin Corp

* Viasat - received follow-on contract from Lockheed Martin to deliver datalink communications for integration, test phase of U.S. Navy's LRASM program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
