BRIEF-Viavi Solutions announces proposed $400 mln of senior convertible notes and common stock repurchase

Feb 27 Viavi Solutions Inc

* Viavi Solutions Inc announces proposed $400 million of senior convertible notes and common stock repurchase

* Viavi Solutions Inc says plans to offer up to $400 million aggregate principal amount of its senior convertible notes due 2024

* Viavi Solutions - intends to use proceeds from offering for refinancing,with cash on hand, its outstanding 0.625 pct senior convertible notes due 2033

* Viavi Solutions Inc - intends to use up to $75 million of net proceeds from offering to repurchase shares of its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
