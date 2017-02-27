BRIEF-Viavi Solutions announces proposed $400 mln of senior convertible notes and common stock repurchase

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Feb 27 Viavi Solutions Inc
* Viavi Solutions Inc announces proposed $400 million of senior convertible notes and common stock repurchase
* Viavi Solutions Inc says plans to offer up to $400 million aggregate principal amount of its senior convertible notes due 2024
* Viavi Solutions - intends to use proceeds from offering for refinancing,with cash on hand, its outstanding 0.625 pct senior convertible notes due 2033
* Viavi Solutions Inc - intends to use up to $75 million of net proceeds from offering to repurchase shares of its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing