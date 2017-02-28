版本:
BRIEF-Viavi Solutions Inc announces pricing of $400 million of senior convertible notes and common stock repurchase

* Viavi Solutions Inc says announces pricing of $400 million of senior convertible notes and common stock repurchase

* Viavi says using $50 million of net proceeds from offering to repurchase shares of its stock; priced $400 million of its 1.00% senior convertible notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
