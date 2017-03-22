BRIEF-Viavi Solutions on March 22 sold additional $60 mln aggregate principal amount of 1 pct senior convertible notes due 2024

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 Viavi Solutions Inc:
* Viavi Solutions Inc- on march 22 sold additional $60 million aggregate principal amount of 1.00% senior convertible notes due 2024 - sec filing
* Viavi Solutions-will pay interest on notes at annual rate of 1.00% in cash semiannually in arrears on march 1,sept 1 each year, beginning sept 1, 2017
* Viavi Solutions - intends to use net proceeds from offering for refinancing, together with cash on hand, outstanding 0.625% senior convertible notes due 2033
* Viavi Solutions - used $50 million of net proceeds from offering of initial notes to repurchase shares of stock pursuant to existing stock repurchase program Source text (bit.ly/2mVxEaB) Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.