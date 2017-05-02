版本:
BRIEF-Viavi Solutions Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.11

May 2 Viavi Solutions Inc:

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.11

* Viavi announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Sees Q4 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07 to $0.09

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.11 from continuing operations

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $188 million to $204 million

* Q3 revenue $196 million versus i/b/e/s view $196.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $205.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
