BRIEF-Vical Q1 loss per share $0.25

May 15 Vical Inc

* Vical reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.25

* Q1 revenue $3.2 million versus $4.6 million

* Vical had cash and investments of $39.2 million at March 31, 2017

* Vical Inc- company's net cash burn for Q1 of 2017 was $1.8 million, which was consistent with company's full year guidance of between $8 million and $11 million