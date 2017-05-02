版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 05:58 BJT

BRIEF-Vical reports outcome of Phase 1 trial of VL-2397

May 2 Vical Inc

* Vical highlights successful outcome of Phase 1 trial of VL-2397 novel antifungal during its research and development day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
