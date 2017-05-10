版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 04:29 BJT

BRIEF-Video game developer Owlchemy labs says it has been acquired by Google

May 10 Owlchemy Labs:

* Owlchemy Labs says has been acquired by google Source text for (bit.ly/2plie4M) Further company coverage:
