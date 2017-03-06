版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一 18:10 BJT

BRIEF-Videocon d2h signs partnership with Netflix

March 6 Videocon d2h:

* Videocon d2h signs partnership with Netflix for its HD smart connect Source text - (Videocon d2h, the fastest growing DTH service provider in India has now signed a standalone deal with the world's leading internet television network Netflix. With this partnership, Videocon d2h connected box customers will now be able to access seamlessly the extensive library of Netflix TV and movie titles)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐