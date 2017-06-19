版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 05:42 BJT

BRIEF-Vier Capital announces extension to qualifying transaction deadline date

June 19 Vier Capital Corp

* Vier Capital Corp announces extension to qualifying transaction deadline date

* New deadline date for completion of corporation's qualifying transaction is January 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
