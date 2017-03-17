版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 18日 星期六 04:36 BJT

BRIEF-Viewray files for offering, resale by selling stockholders of 10.3 mln shares

March 17 Viewray Inc

* Files for offering and resale by the selling stockholders of 10.3 million shares of common stock - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
