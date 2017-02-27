版本:
BRIEF-ViewRay receives FDA 510(k) clearance for MRIdian Linac

Feb 27 ViewRay Inc:

* ViewRay receives FDA 510(k) clearance for MRIdian Linac

* Says four new orders for MRIdian systems in Q4 of 2016

* Total backlog of $133.2 million as of December 31, 2016, representing 23 signed sales contracts

* Says 13 new orders for MRIdian systems in 2016, totaling $77.0 million

* Revenue of $16.1 million in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
