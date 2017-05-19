版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 19日 星期五 13:02 BJT

BRIEF-Vifor Pharma says CHMP recommends Veltassa for treatment of hyperkalaemia in EU

May 19 VIFOR PHARMA LTD (IPO-VIFP.S):

* CHMP RECOMMENDS VELTASSA FOR TREATMENT OF HYPERKALAEMIA IN EU

* FINAL EU COMMISSION DECISION EXPECTED IN Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐