BRIEF-Vigil Health Solutions reports quarterly earnings per share C$0.083

Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Vigil Health Solutions Inc-
* Vigil Health Solutions reports record earnings and revenue for fiscal 2017
* Vigil Health Solutions Inc - at March 31, 2017 vigil had a backlog of approximately $2.44 million compared to $3.28 million at march 31, 2016
* Vigil Health Solutions Inc qtrly revenue c$1.8 million versus c$1.2 million
* Vigil Health Solutions Inc qtrly earnings per share c$0.083
* Vigil Health Solutions - believes it has adequate funding to complete its marketing, sales and research and development objectives for fiscal 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.