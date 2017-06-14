BRIEF-Viking Therapeutics announces $4.3 mln registered direct offering

June 14 Viking Therapeutics Inc:
* Viking Therapeutics announces $4.3 million registered
direct offering
* Under terms of purchase agreement Viking has agreed to
sell approximately 3.7 million shares of its common stock
* In a concurrent private placement, co has agreed to issue
warrants to purchase up to about 2.8 million shares of its
common stock
* Combined purchase price for 1 registered share of stock, 1
unregistered warrant to purchase 0.75 of unregistered share of
stock to be $1.15
