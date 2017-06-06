BRIEF-Viking Therapeutics says statistically significant reductions in fibrosis, liver collagen, after 8 weeks of VK2809 treatment

June 6 Viking Therapeutics Inc
* Viking Therapeutics announces promising top line results
from in vivo study of VK2809 in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis
(NASH)
* Viking Therapeutics - statistically significant reductions
in fibrosis, liver collagen, liver and plasma lipids, nas after
8 weeks of VK2809 treatment
* Viking Therapeutics Inc - VK2809 demonstrated "promising"
safety and tolerability
* Viking Therapeutics - data from study of VK2809
demonstrated improvements across several key measures relevant
to development of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis
* Viking Therapeutics- consistent with reported data,
treatment with VK2809 produced significant reductions in plasma
triglycerides and cholesterol
* Viking Therapeutics - "all animals received all scheduled
doses of drug and there were no unexpected or abnormal
laboratory findings" from study of VK2809
