BRIEF-Village Bank And Trust Financial q1 earnings per share $0.18

April 28 Village Bank And Trust Financial Corp

* Q1 earnings per share $0.18

* Village bank and trust financial corp qtrly net interest income amounted to $3.5 million for q1 2017, an increase of 1.3% over q4 2016 Source text - (bit.ly/2qeYXOW) Further company coverage:
