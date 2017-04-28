BRIEF-Village Bank And Trust Financial q1 earnings per share $0.18

REFILE-BRIEF-US Energy Corp appoints Ryan Smith as CFO
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
April 28 Village Bank And Trust Financial Corp
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18
* Village bank and trust financial corp qtrly net interest income amounted to $3.5 million for q1 2017, an increase of 1.3% over q4 2016
* On May 22, Co, Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Co's deferred PP obligation for Delaware Basin JV Gathering for $37.3 million
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director