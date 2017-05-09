版本:
BRIEF-Vinergy Resources to acquire MJ BioPharma

May 9 Vinergy Resources Ltd

* Vinergy resources signs definitive agreement to acquire MJ BioPharma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
