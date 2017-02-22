版本:
BRIEF-Vipshop extends put right exercise period for 1.5 pct convertible senior notes due 2019

Feb 22 Vipshop Holdings Ltd

* Vipshop extends put right exercise period for 1.50% convertible senior notes due 2019

* Vipshop-Extending put right offer relating to 1.50% convertible senior notes due 2019 until 11:59 p.m., New York city time, on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
