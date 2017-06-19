BRIEF-Vipshop to sell 4.48 pct stake in SRP Groupe

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Vipshop Holdings Ltd:
* Launched sale of remaining shares of SRP Groupe representing c.4.48 pct of share capital and 3.11 pct voting rights of the co via ABB
* Bookbuilding will start immediately. The results of the placement will be announced after the close of the bookbuilding process
* Following completion of the placement, the seller will no longer hold any shares in the company
* David Gu expected to tender his resignation as a director of the company on the settlement date of the placement with immediate effect Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.