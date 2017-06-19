版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二

BRIEF-Vipshop to sell 4.48 pct stake in SRP Groupe

June 19 Vipshop Holdings Ltd:

* Launched sale of remaining shares of SRP Groupe representing c.4.48 pct of share capital and 3.11 pct voting rights of the co via ABB

* Bookbuilding will start immediately. The results of the placement will be announced after the close of the bookbuilding process

* Following completion of the placement, the seller will no longer hold any shares in the company

* David Gu expected to tender his resignation as a director of the company on the settlement date of the placement with immediate effect Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
