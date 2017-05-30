BRIEF-Viq posts Q1 adjusted net income $0.3 mln

May 30 Viq Solutions Inc
* Viq announces profitable FY17 Q1 results driven by 45 pct
yoy revenue growth
* Viq Solutions Inc - consolidated revenue for quarter was
usd $2.9m, an increase of USD $0.9 mln or 45 pct over same
period in 2016
* Viq Solutions Inc - "large scale cybersecurity focused
projects commenced in 2016 progress to fruition, we anticipate
continued strong growth for 2017"
* Viq Solutions - "continued market diversification,
expansion into saas and cybersecurity pilot project advancement
will further revenue growth in 2017"
* Viq Solutions Inc - Viq's adjusted net income was USD
$0.3 mln for three months ended March 31, 2017
