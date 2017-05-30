BRIEF-Viq posts Q1 adjusted net income $0.3 mln

May 30 Viq Solutions Inc

* Viq announces profitable FY17 Q1 results driven by 45 pct yoy revenue growth

* Viq Solutions Inc - consolidated revenue for quarter was usd $2.9m, an increase of USD $0.9 mln or 45 pct over same period in 2016

* Viq Solutions Inc - "large scale cybersecurity focused projects commenced in 2016 progress to fruition, we anticipate continued strong growth for 2017"

* Viq Solutions - "continued market diversification, expansion into saas and cybersecurity pilot project advancement will further revenue growth in 2017"

* Viq Solutions Inc - Viq's adjusted net income was USD $0.3 mln for three months ended March 31, 2017