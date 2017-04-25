版本:
BRIEF-Virco Mfg. qtrly loss per share $0.33

April 25 Virco Mfg. Corp:

* Qtrly revenue was up 20% from $19.5 million to $23.4 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.33 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
