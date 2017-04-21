版本:
2017年 4月 21日

BRIEF-Virtu Financial, in connection with termination of merger, KCG must pay termination fee of $45 mln

April 21 KCG Holdings Inc

* Virtu Financial - in certain circumstances in connection with termination of merger agreement, KCG Holdings must pay to co termination fee of $45 million Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2p2zSJ4) Further company coverage:
