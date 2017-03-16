版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 19:17 BJT

BRIEF-Virtu releases statement

March 16 Virtu Financial Inc

* Virtu releases statement

* Says can confirm that Virtu made a preliminary, non-binding proposal to acquire KCG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
