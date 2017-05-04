版本:
BRIEF-Virtu reports Q1 earnings per share $0.10

May 4 Virtu Financial Inc:

* Virtu announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 revenue fell 23.5 percent to $147.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $84.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
