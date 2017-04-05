版本:
BRIEF-Virtus Investment Partners' CEO George Aylward's 2016 total compensation was $6.2 mln – SEC Filing

April 5 Virtus Investment Partners Inc

* Virtus Investment Partners Inc - CEO George R. Aylward's 2016 total compensation was $6.2 million versus $6.4 million in 2015 – SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2nc5Xyh] Further company coverage:
