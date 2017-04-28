BRIEF-Virtus Investment Partners Q1 earnings per share $1.62

April 28 Virtus Investment Partners Inc

* Virtus investment partners announces financial results for the first quarter 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $1.62

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.16

* Virtus investment partners inc- assets under management of $48.0 billion at march 31, 2017 increased $2.7 billion, or 6 percent, from december 31, 2016

* Qtrly revenues $79.8 million versus $80.3 million

* Qtrly revenues, as adjusted $64.7 million versus $62.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.62, revenue view $69.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S