BRIEF-Virtus Investment Partners Q1 earnings per share $1.62

BRIEF-Rapid7 files for offering of up to $50 mln of shares of common stock
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
April 28 Virtus Investment Partners Inc
* Virtus investment partners announces financial results for the first quarter 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $1.62
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.16
* Virtus investment partners inc- assets under management of $48.0 billion at march 31, 2017 increased $2.7 billion, or 6 percent, from december 31, 2016
* Qtrly revenues $79.8 million versus $80.3 million
* Qtrly revenues, as adjusted $64.7 million versus $62.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.62, revenue view $69.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
* Great-West lifeco announces pricing of us$700 million of senior notes