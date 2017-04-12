版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 12日 星期三 21:20 BJT

BRIEF-Virtus Investment Partners reports preliminary March 31, 2017 assets under management

April 12 Virtus Investment Partners Inc :

* Virtus Investment Partners reports preliminary march 31, 2017 assets under management

* Virtus Investment Partners Inc - preliminary assets under management of $48.0 billion as of march 31, 2017 compared to $45.4 billion at December 31, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
