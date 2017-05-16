BRIEF-Virtusa reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.34

BRIEF-Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
May 16 Virtusa Corp
* Virtusa announces fourth quarter and full year 2017 consolidated financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.43
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.34
* Q4 revenue $226 million versus I/B/E/S view $226.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.42 to $1.66
* Sees Q1 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24 to $0.30
* Sees Q1 2018 GAAP earnings per share $0.07 to $0.13
* Sees FY 2018 revenue $920 million to $950 million
* Sees Q1 2018 revenue $222.5 million to $227.5 million
* Virtusa Corp - fiscal year 2018 GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in range of $0.81 to $1.07
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $224.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.27, revenue view $859.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
