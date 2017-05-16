版本:
BRIEF-Virtusa reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.34

May 16 Virtusa Corp

* Virtusa announces fourth quarter and full year 2017 consolidated financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.43

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.34

* Q4 revenue $226 million versus I/B/E/S view $226.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.42 to $1.66

* Sees Q1 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24 to $0.30

* Sees Q1 2018 GAAP earnings per share $0.07 to $0.13

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $920 million to $950 million

* Sees Q1 2018 revenue $222.5 million to $227.5 million

* Virtusa Corp - fiscal year 2018 GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in range of $0.81 to $1.07

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $224.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.27, revenue view $859.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
