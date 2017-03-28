版本:
BRIEF-Visa and Viewpost to accelerate electronic bill payments for U.S. Businesses

March 28 Visa Inc

* Visa and Viewpost to accelerate electronic bill payments for U.S. Businesses

* Partnership to simplify B2B payments with visa virtual credit cards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
