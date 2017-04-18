版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 19日 星期三 04:10 BJT

BRIEF-Visa appoints John Lundgren to its board

April 18 Visa Inc-

* Visa Inc appoints John F. Lundgren to its board of directors

* Visa Inc - board of directors has appointed john f. Lundgren as a new independent director

* Visa Inc - Lundgren will also serve as a member of board's audit and risk committee

* Visa Inc - new appointment brings visa's total board of directors to 10 members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐