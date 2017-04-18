版本:
BRIEF-Visa board declars quarterly cash dividend of $0.165 per share

April 18 Visa Inc-

* Visa Inc- board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.165 per share of class a common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
