中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 20:36 BJT

BRIEF-Visa commits to strategic investment in Klarna

June 27 Visa Inc

* Visa commits to strategic investment in Klarna; companies plan partnership deal

* Visa Inc - Visa's planned investment is part of a "global strategy to open up Visa Ecosystem and support a broad range of new partners" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
