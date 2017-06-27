BRIEF-Visa commits to strategic investment in Klarna

Government Properties to buy First Potomac
June 28 Real estate investment trust Government Properties Income Trust said on Wednesday it agreed to buy First Potomac Realty Trust in a deal valued at about $1.4 billion, including debt.
June 27 Visa Inc
* Visa commits to strategic investment in Klarna; companies plan partnership deal
* Visa Inc - Visa's planned investment is part of a "global strategy to open up Visa Ecosystem and support a broad range of new partners"
FRANKFURT/MOSCOW, June 28 A major cyber attack, believed to have first struck Ukraine, caused havoc around the world on Wednesday, crippling computers or halting operations at port operator Maersk, a Cadbury chocolate plant in Australia and the property arm of French bank BNP Paribas.
LONDON, June 28 Swiss container line MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company) is working with vessel-sharing partner Maersk to find ways to share data after a cyber attack on the Danish company, MSC said on Wednesday.