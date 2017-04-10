版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-Visa launches enhanced transaction data for Amazon business customers in the U.S.

April 10 Visa Inc

* Visa launches enhanced transaction data for Amazon business customers in the U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
