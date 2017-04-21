BRIEF-Visa says office of State of Ohio AG issued investigative demand

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
April 21 Visa Inc
* Visa -On jan 19, State of Ohio office of attorney general issued investigative demand to Visa seeking documents and information - SEC filing
* Visa - investigative demand seeking documents and information focusing on co's rules related to acceptance of Visa debit cards, cardholder verification methods
Visa - investigative demand also seeking documents and information focusing on co's rules related to routing of Visa debit transactions
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022