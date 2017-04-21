版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 21日 星期五 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-Visa says office of State of Ohio AG issued investigative demand

April 21 Visa Inc

* Visa -On jan 19, State of Ohio office of attorney general issued investigative demand to Visa seeking documents and information - SEC filing

* Visa - investigative demand seeking documents and information focusing on co's rules related to acceptance of Visa debit cards, cardholder verification methods

* Visa - investigative demand also seeking documents and information focusing on co's rules related to routing of Visa debit transactions Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐