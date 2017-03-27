BRIEF-Vishay Precision Group and Nokomis Capital L.L.C. announces an agreement to further strengthen company's board

March 27 Vishay Precision Group Inc:
* Says co and Nokomis Capital L.L.C. today announced an
agreement to further strengthen company's board of directors
* Vishay Precision Group says company and nokomis will work
to identify a mutually agreeable individual to appoint to board
as a new independent director
* Vishay Precision Group Inc - new director will serve on
board's nominating & corporate governance committee and
compensation committee
* Says Nokomis owns approximately 15.9 percent of VPG's
outstanding common stock
* Vishay Precision Group-if such an independent director is
not identified by June 30, 2017, wes cummins of Nokomis will be
appointed to board
* Vishay Precision Group Inc - Nokomis has also agreed to
customary standstill commitments
* Vishay Precision Group -Nokomis agreed to vote shares in
favor of board's recommendations regarding director elections at
2017 annual meeting
