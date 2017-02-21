版本:
BRIEF-Vishay Precision Group posts Q4 adj. earnings $0.26/shr

Feb 21 Vishay Precision Group Inc

* VPG reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and twelve month results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.26

* Q4 earnings per share $0.22

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $55 million to $60 million

* Qtrly net revenues $55.8 million versus $58.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
