BRIEF-Vishay Precision Group posts Q4 adj. earnings $0.26/shr

BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1 bln Connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
* Fannie mae prices $1 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
Feb 21 Vishay Precision Group Inc
* VPG reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and twelve month results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.26
* Q4 earnings per share $0.22
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $55 million to $60 million
* Qtrly net revenues $55.8 million versus $58.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fannie mae prices $1 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
* Discovery Air Inc. receives court approval for going private transaction
* Ford Motor Co says annualized base salary increase from $716,000 to $1,800,000 for James P. Hackett